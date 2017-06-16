Bridge to Broadway Theatre relaunching ‘Self Help’ to raise funds to get them to MainStage

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bridge to Broadway Theatre are relaunching their production ‘Self Help‘ to help raise funds to attend a B.C. theatre festival while also providing laughter for the community.

The group participated in the 2017 Tip your Toque to Canadian Theatre Peace River Zone Theatre Festival and ended up taking home numerous awards including Best Director (Rob Laventure), Best Actor (Dennis Szalia, shared with Ted Sloan for his performance in salt-Water Moon), Best Supporting Actor (Tom Kirschner), Best Supporting Actress (Elysia Cruz), Best Technical, Best Costumes, and the Best Production Award.

Since they won the Best Production Award, they will now be representing the region in Vernon, B.C. on July 5th. They are competing in the 2017 British Columbia MainStage Theatre Festival.

The relaunch of the production is on Sunday, June 18th at 7:00 p.m. at the North Peace Cultural Centre (http://tickets.npcc.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/login&event=1655).

If you would like to donate to the group directly, they have set up a GoFundMe page. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/bridge-to-broadway for more information.

‘Self Help’ is a Norm Foster play about a married, actor couple who re-invent themselves as self – help gurus. This dark comedy will keep you laughing while you watch their lives unravel as they attempt to conceal a dead body from a distracted detective and an ambitious journalist, all the while trying to hold onto their falsely won fame.