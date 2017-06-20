BREAKING: Premier Christy Clark visiting Fort St. John today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — B.C. Premier Christy Clark is going to be making a trip to the Energetic City today.

The Premier’s Press Secretary Stephen Smart said this morning that Clark will be visiting the Energetic City today, where she’ll be visiting the Site C dam construction site. Smart said that the Premier will also be meeting with workers and companies that are working on the $8.8 billion megaproject. The Premier last visited the Peace Region during campaign stops in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek on April 18th ahead of the May 9th provincial election.

The news of Clark’s visit comes after the B.C. Green Party announced yesterday that the three members of the Green caucus, including leader Andrew Weaver, will be meeting with local First Nations leaders along with the Boon and Meek families, who are residents of the Peace River Valley.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we get more information.