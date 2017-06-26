Brand takes win in Blizzard’s Road Championship race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It was a thrilling Sunday afternoon north of Fort St. John for the Blizzard Bike Club’s annual Road Championship race.

Both the one lap 24 kilometre and two lap 48 kilometre races took place on the club’s marked path on roads amongst the hilly and windy Montney Beatton Park area.

In the 24 kilometre race, it was Pat Ferris taking the win with a time of 57:17. Sam Keats and Sam Webster raced neck-and-neck down the final stretch, with Keats beating Webster by a nose at the 1:01:27 mark. Rick Newlove placed fourth with a time of 1:16:34.

On the two-lap course, Lukas Brand gave Irvin Tang and Kevin Shaw the slip late in the race to win the 48km event with a time of 1:37:02 hours. Irvin Tang crossed the line 20 seconds later to finish in second, while Shaw was third at 1:42:42. One day after riding to Hudson’s Hope and back, Dan Webster still had some fuel in the tank, and edged out Juan Brussow for 4th. The pair both crossed the line at approximately 1:44:56. Nyam Newlove was the lone rider across the line at the 1:51:09 mark finishing in 6th, while Richard Woods edged out Bryan Grennier for 7th at 1:56:01.

For more information on the Blizzard Bike Club, visit their website: www.blizzardbikeclub.com.