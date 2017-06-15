Bonnie Isenberg earns Bylaw Enforcement Officer Of The Year from Provincial Bylaw Officer Association

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John Bylaw Enforcement Department Supervisor has been recognized at a provincial level for her work and service.

Bonnie Isenberg, or as the City of Fort St. John calls her ‘Bylaw Bonnie’, received the Bylaw Enforcement Officer of the year award through the Licence Inspector Bylaw Officer Association of British Columbia.

Isenberg has many accomplishments that contributed to her receiving the award. She says she was nominated by fellow members and was the only recipient.

“The award recipient is given a plaque at the Banquet to acknowledge their achievements. I was acknowledged for my development in 2016 of the Animal Control Training Certificate Program at Langara College, assisting other colleagues in the bylaw and animal control field, participating in great community initiatives through the City of Fort St. John – ( toys for tickets, food for tickets, winter mitten campaign, etc.), being a leader and role model for Officers in the association and participating in the LIBOA association as the Far North Zone rep. I met the criteria set out by the association for the award and was nominated by fellow members.”

She says that every year, the LIBOA Association holds a week-long conference in a municipality in BC and invites Bylaw Enforcement/Animal Control Officers and Building Inspectors to attend. The conference is a learning opportunity for LIBOA members to participate in workshops including legal/legislation, animal control, bylaw enforcement and officer safety. Members of the association were then contacted to vote for two awards: Officer of the Year and Career Achievement Award.

They are given a list of criteria and questions and are asked to nominate an Officer that meets the following criteria:

Exhibited leadership and vision

Showcased as a positive role model or outstanding public servant

Excelled in education or training

Exemplified trustworthiness, integrity, and heart

Demonstrated superior skills in bylaw investigation and enforcement

Accomplished a significant goal

Isenberg says that receiving the award helped reinforce that she is proud of her accomplishments and says she still loves her job after all the years of doing it.

“I have been working in the Animal Control and Law Enforcement field for almost two decades now, and have always done the job because I have a passion for it. I do my job for the satisfaction knowing that I have provided great customer service for residents in the community, an animal a safe place to stay rather than running loose on the street, providing resources to someone who needs a helping hand and coming to work every day, knowing that I still love my job after all these years. This award was certainly unexpected and I was surprised to have my name called. There are so many wonderful and talented Officers working in municipalities all over BC, that show compassion, integrity and commitment everyday they go to work. I was literally speechless, and if you know me, that is sometimes hard to imagine, but when they called my name I got a bit choked up, I remember feeling appreciated and grateful, thinking to myself that members of the association thought that I was the best bylaw enforcement officer of the year for BC, what an honour! It is wonderful to know that all my hard work and dedication in this field, was acknowledged. I am proud of my accomplishments.”

She adds that working for the City of Fort St. John has been a ‘wonderful experience’. She wants to keep growing and learning more each day, so she can work in the Bylaw Enforcement & Animal Control field for another twenty years or more.