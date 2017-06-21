Blizzard riders have successful weekend at numerous events

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It was a busy weekend for the Blizzard Bike Club, as club members competed in cycling events both in Fort St. John and further abroad.

Kristine Bock and Ard Hoogenboom competed in the Tumbler Ridge Triathlon on Saturday. The pair won the relay portion of the triathlon, before competing in the club’s 50 kilometre race from Wood’s Corner to the Upper Pine School and back the following day. It was a blustery Sunday as Bock and Hoogenboom were joined by Richard Woods and Sam Keats for the road race. The four cyclists battled fierce headwinds on the outbound journey, and had to deal with headwinds once again on the return journey due to change in wind direction. Bock and Hoogenboom both tied for 1st with times of 2:12:04. Woods finished 3rd with a time of 2:17:04, while Keats crossed the finish time one second later.

Pat Ferris meanwhile spent Father’s Day competing in the Grande Prairie Father’s Day Nordic mountain bike race. Ferris ended up completing the three-lap race in 3rd place. Irvin Tang was in Bend, Oregon competing in the USAT National Duathlon on SUnday. Tang finished 5th in his age group, and 35th overall out of 265 duathletes.

The Blizzard Bike Club will be hosting their Club Road Championship race this weekend. The 70 kilometre race begins at Wood’s Corner at 10:00 a.m.