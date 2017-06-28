Beaverlodge RCMP investigate suspected arson

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. — Mounties in Beaverlodge are investigating after a suspicious fire over the weekend.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, members of the Beaverlodge RCMP and rural Fire Services responded to a fire call at a property in Elmworth. Police say that upon arrival, crews discovered that two separate fires were individually started. The first was lit in a shed, while the second was started in a Quonset hut located some distance from the home. The property’s owner was in the home at the time and was able to evacuate safely, though a large number of personal items were destroyed in the fire.

Police have deemed the fires to have been deliberately set, and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).