BCUC is ‘ready and able’ to review Site C if directed by government, have had a meeting with BC NDP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BCUC says that they are able and ready to review Site C should they be asked to do so by the Provincial Government.

In a release, the B.C. Utilities Commission said Site C is an exempt project under the Clean Energy Act and the BCUC currently has no jurisdiction to conduct a review of the project. But, under section 5 of the Utilities Commission Act, the Lieutenant Governor in Council can set terms of reference and direct the BCUC to inquire into any matter.

“The terms of reference and the level of public engagement would determine how long such a review would take to complete,” says David Morton, Chair & CEO of the BCUC.

The B.C. Utilities Commission also says that they balance the interests of customers with the interests of businesses that they regulate.

“The BCUC is a regulatory agency responsible for oversight of energy utilities and compulsory auto insurance in the province of British Columbia. It is the BCUC’s role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses we regulate. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.”

Katharine Carlsen, Manager, Gas Marketing Program and Media Relations with the BCUC also confirmed to Energeticcity.ca that they have had preliminary meetings with the BC NDP.

“The BCUC had a preliminary meeting with the BC NDP on June 14, 2017 to explain our authority and processes when reviewing matters referred to us by government, such as Site C. The discussion was high-level and we did not discuss the scope or specific questions.”