BC NDP have not discussed review about Site C with BCUC: Globe and Mail

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – According to an article in the Globe and Mail, The BCUC says that the BC NDP have not discussed with them in regards to providing a report of the Site C project if the BC NDP/BC Green alliance forms government.

BC NDP leader John Horgan has stated previously that he would want the review done in as little as six weeks.

A spokesperson from the B.C. Utilities Commission told the Globe and Mail that they have had no talks with the BC NDP about a review.

According to the article, the BC NDP said in a statement that they have set up meetings with the BCUC.

Premier Christy Clark also sent another letter to BC NDP leader John Horgan yesterday which was a follow up to her original letter outlining the repercussions of a BC NDP delay.

Original article by Ian Bailey of the Globe and Mail: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/british-columbia/bc-utilities-commission-denies-ndp-consulted-it-about-site-c/article35305267/?utm_source=Shared+Article+Sent+to+User&utm_medium=E-mail:+Newsletters+/+E-Blasts+/+etc.&utm_campaign=Shared+Web+Article+Links.