BC Green caucus members to visit the Peace Region on Tuesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Green Party, including leader Andrew Weaver, will be paying a visit to the Peace Region on Tuesday.

The Greens will be making numerous stops including the Halfway Lookout, Holland Park and Little inlet and then will visit the Bear Flats.

The caucus will visit numerous sites at the Bear Flats and then meet with both the Boon and Meeks families.

The Boons recently sent a response letter to Christy Clark after the Premier sent a letter of her own to BC NDP leader John Horgan, asking for extensions for the Boons and Meeks’ homes.

The Boons said they are thankful that Clark had asked Hydro to extend their lease until July 15th, but they claimed the Premier had gotten several of the details in her letter wrong,

“It’s quite confusing to us what she’s writing about. She seems to be going into the weeds on the details for some reason of the logistics and timing of relocating these homes, and a lot of it’s just not true.”

Boon added that he and his wife have been dealing with BC Hydro’s land agents both at their home in Bear Flats and through their appropriation lawyer for some time now. Boon says that not only is BC Hydro is aware that the couple do not want their home moved, but that officials have been to their property several times to deal with logistics such as moving power lines and drilling a new well.