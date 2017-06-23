BC Golden Gloves coming to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fivestar MMA in Fort St. John and Boxing BC are going to be bringing the BC Golden Gloves competition to the Energetic City next year.

Fivestar MMA owner and coach Justin Donally says that he’s been planning to bring the competition to the Peace Region since hosting Fivestar Fight League 18 in Fort St. John earlier this Spring. Donally says that the Golden Gloves competition is one of the most prestigious amateur boxing events in the world. The BC competition has been running since 1939, and this coming year’s competition will be the further north the event has been held.

Donally says that the event attracts boxers not only from across the province, but also from around the world. He says that he’s been in talks with boxers from Alberta, Washington, Oregon, and even from Ireland about coming to compete in the event.

“Boxing BC is very excited about the 2018 Golden Gloves being held in Fort St. John next March,” said Boxing BC President Ryan O’Shea. “The BC Golden Gloves has been the pre-eminent tournament for amateur Boxing in the province since its inception in 1939. Justin & Tosha and their team at Fivestar have a proven track record of putting on some of the best amateur boxing events this province has seen is recent years.”

“This tournament will be an incredible opportunity to showcase many of the talented boxers from Fort St. John such as National Champion Ashley Rouble and Nick Young, as well as other top boxers from across the province,” added O’Shea. “Boxing BC is excited about the opportunity to have boxers from Alberta & beyond compete in the tournament again this year and I am overwhelmingly confident that this will be one of the most successful Golden Gloves in recent memory.”

For Donally, he says that this event won’t be about making it as big as possible, but about putting on as high quality event as possible. He says that the venue for the competition will be the Pomeroy Hotel, which was also the venue for last fall’s charity boxing event featuring Councillors Bolin and Davies.

Donally also said that since the Golden Gloves tournament is usually held in the Lower Mainland, there will be several ways that both Boxing BC and Fivestar will help athletes make the trip to the 56th parallel. He said that BC provincial team coach Bob Pegues will be chartering a bus from Vancouver, picking up athletes along the way. Another bus will be available for athletes from Alberta, beginning its trip in Edmonton.

The 2018 BC Golden Gloves will be taking place March 9th and 10th, 2018 at the Pomeroy Hotel in Fort St. John.