BC Conservatives to re-form local riding association

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Conservative Party says that it will begin to rebuild its foothold in Northeast B.C. with a General Information Meeting this week in Fort St. John.

The Party’s Communications Director Scott Anderson says that the BC Conservative Party will be holding the meeting to begin to rebuild the riding association, which has since become defunct in recent years. Anderson says that the party is seeking to rebuild from within after garnering nearly five percent of the popular vote during the 2013 provincial election under the leadership of former MP John Cummins.

Since then, the party has fallen to only running ten candidates during the most recent election in May, when the party’s leadership seat was also vacant. Anderson says that the party is hoping to have rebuilt before the next planned election in 2021, saying that they hope to have a leader chosen within 18 months. However, he says that the party does have a contingency plan to elect an interim leader should an election be called sooner.

Anderson says that many have expressed interest in the BC Conservative Party, especially in the wake of recent developments in B.C. politics. “The Liberals have clearly gone over to the left to split the vote there, leaving a lot of their fiscal conservative support standing in the cold, so we see ourselves with a huge opportunity,” said Anderson.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the North Peace Cultural Centre, and will be chaired by the party’s Regional Director Larry Moody.