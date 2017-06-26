BC Assessment continuing property assessment photo initiative in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Assessment will continue on with its assessment’s innovative photo update initiative for property assessment’s in Fort St. John.

“BC Assessment began this process last year but due to unfavorable weather conditions, we temporarily suspended the program,” said Darin Johnson, Manager of Property Data Accuracy Program with BC Assessment, “We take pride in finding innovative ways to provide more timely, accurate, equitable and fair assessments to all property owners. As the Crown corporation responsible for accurately valuing all properties in B.C., this initiative helps us work towards achieving that goal.”

Digital cameras mounted inside a clearly-marked vehicle will be on the streets taking street front photos of approximately 3,000 single family Fort St. John homes.

BC Assessment will photograph only the public street front of a home, including the civic (street) address number.

BC Assessment says they will not retain any personal information related to:

Any images of people on the property

Visible signage on a residence (excluding street address), including business signs, signs with names of the people living at the property, and any other type of signage that may relate to the identity of a person. This also includes vehicle license plates

The interior of a residents (i.e.: images that show the inside of a home through a window or open doorway, or the interior of an enclosed vehicle shelter such as a garage)