B.C. preparing for today’s throne speech in Victoria

VICTORIA, B.C. — Politicians will be returning to the legislature in Victoria today, marking what could be the beginning of the end for the BC Liberal government.

Premier Christy Clark’s Liberals have recently announced a number of campaign-style promises that will be included in today’s throne speech, including hikes to welfare rates, campaign financing reforms, and new money for childcare.

Clark said on Tuesday during a visit to Fort St. John that her party heard from voters during the provincial election in May that social issues and political fundraising reforms are major concerns. She says that the government is now prepared to act on them.

However, NDP house leader Mike Farnworth says the Liberal’s promises are acts of desperation from a party that simply wants to stay in power.

The election on May 9th gave the province its first minority government in 65 years, with the Liberals winning 43 seats, the NDP winning 41 seats, and the Greens winning three.

The New Democrats and Greens signed an agreement at the end of last month to vote against the Liberals in an upcoming confidence vote, ending 16 years of Liberal rule and clearing the path for a minority government led by the NDP.