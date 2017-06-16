Aurora LNG environmental review kicking again after comments and concerns addressed

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. – After Nexen Energy received 1,168 responses and responded to each one for the proposed Aurora LNG project near Prince Rupert, the environmental assessment has now picked back up.

Kevin Jardine, Associate Deputy Minister with the Environmental Assessment Office had granted Nexen Energy’s request to suspend the 180-day time frame for the Application Review of the Environmental Assessment of the project so that Nexen would have more time to respond to comments. The request from Nexen was received on March 20, 2017.

In a letter dated June 12, Jardine said that he was satisfied with the work Nexen Energy has done to address the comments and concerns and was therefore lifting the suspension.

You can view the comments Nexen received by visiting https://projects.eao.gov.bc.ca/api/document/59400576f1f253001d246d5d/fetch.

Nexen says they have a target date for construction which would be in three years.

“Subject to obtaining an Environmental Assessment Certificate, regulatory permits and making a final investment decision, we anticipate beginning construction in 2020. At the end of its operational life, Aurora LNG would decommission the facility and reclaim the land according to regulatory requirements.”

Digby Island was chosen for further studies because Nexen believes ‘characteristics of the site are better suited for an LNG facility and export terminal.’