Arnie Isberg 1-Pitch tournament happening this weekend in Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. — The 6th Annual Arnie Isberg Memorial 1-Pitch Tournament is taking place this weekend at the Taylor ball diamonds.

The tournament is being held to raise money for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Diagnostic & Treatment Fund. Last year, over $19,000 was raised, and this year’s goal is to raise $20,000 for the Hospital Foundation.

This year’s tournament will also be the second year of the “Light for Life, Join the Fight” Illumination ceremony, which will take place on Saturday evening starting at 9:30 p.m. The event is open to the public to celebrate members of the community’s battles against cancer.

Participants can purchase a luminary bag for $5 each, starting on Friday night and all day Saturday, and will provide pencil crayons decorate the bags which will be lit on Saturday, June 25th starting at about 9:30 p.m.

The tournament starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening and continues through the weekend, with the final game starting at around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, head to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Facebook page.