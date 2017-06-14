Andrew Weaver and John Horgan accuse Christy Clark of ‘delaying’ and ‘distracting’

VICTORIA, B.C. – BC NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver held a joint press conference this morning in Victoria claiming that Christy Clark and the BC Liberal Party are not accepting the results of the Provincial Election on May 9 and are dragging things out.

Horgan says that more than half of voters voted against the BC Liberal Party.

“57% of voters voted against the BC Liberals and 44 members of the Legislature support our alliance.”

Weaver also chimed in, saying that the Liberals are trying to do nothing but distract.

“There is more delay and more distraction as we wait and wait and wait for the BC Liberals to call government back. What’s remarkable is that since the B.C. election, we’ve had a U.K. election, we had the election of a speaker and they are sitting, yet here in BC there is delay, delay, delay. The Premier (Christy Clark) is not willing to let go.”

Weaver went on to say that the issue revolving around a Speaker in the B.C. legislature is mainly because of Clark.

“The question of the speaker has been one that has created some controversy. The question that should be asked of the Premier is: ‘Have you approached your members and told them not to be a speaker?’. If that is so, that would be one of the most egregious examples of undermining democracy.”

Horgan says that the BC NDP discussed many issues with the BC Green Party and that the topic of who would be speaker was among those but the agreement did not hinge on that.

“44 members of the legislature are ready to work together to provide services for the people, to make sure the economy works for everybody and to ensure that we can advance the issues that people care about. The BC Liberals want to delay that. They are stretching this out to the last possible minute because they want to sow discontent between Andrew and I and our colleagues, and it is not going to work.”

Horgan says there are more important matters to the recently formed alliance, not just on who would be speaker.

“I don’t know if there has been this much interest in a speaker in British Columbia in a long time and that is good but what people are really interested in is ‘what are you going to do in September with my kids in school?’ ‘what are you going to do about wait times and emergency rooms?’ that is what people care about.”

Weaver said that the people of B.C. put Christy Clark and the BC Liberals in a ‘time out’ and that Clark needs to let go.

“Let’s see if she’s willing to do what she said she’s willing to do. She says she truly wants to work together. Really? Then stop this delay and distraction and recognize that you’ve been put in a time out. You’ve been put in a time out and the people of B.C. sent Liberals into a time out and let us get onto the business of governing.”