ALERT seizes fentanyl pills from alleged dealer in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — A 50-year-old Grande Prairie man was arrested last Friday following an investigation by police.

Grande Prairie Mounties and ALERT’s organized crime and gang team executed search warrants at two homes on June 9th. During a search at an apartment complex in Patterson Place, a suspect dumped a bag of fentanyl pills onto the grass of the building’s common area while attempting to flee. Investigators painstakingly recovered the pills, while the suspect was arrested without further incident.

In total, 122 fentanyl pills were seized, along with 8.2 grams of cocaine and $1,590 cash proceeds of crime. 50 year-old Grande Prairie resident Kadir Gobana has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of possession of the proceeds of crime, and obstructing a peace officer. He is set to appear in court on June 14th.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.