Alaska Highway Flyers hosting COPA for Kids this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Alaska Highway Flyers Flight #180 will be hosting their annual COPA for Kids Day on June 3rd.

The COPA For Kids aviation program provides Canadian youth with an introduction to the world of general aviation. To date, the COPA for Kids program has introduced over 23,000 young Canadians to flying aircraft.

Participants of COPA for Kids Day will get a chance to examine a working aircraft, close up on the ground. They’ll also attend a 20 minute Ground School conducted by a pilot, explaining what the various parts of an aircraft are, and what they do. After that, participants will join a walk-around inspection, showing how pilots prepare for a safe flight. Finally, they’ll get to take to the skies for a short flight. Aviators will observe all of the facets of flight: from start-up, to take-off, landing, and shut-down.

Flights run between 15 and 45 minutes depending on weather and the number and age of participants. All of the pilots and aircraft involved are licensed and registered by Transport Canada.

COPA for Kids in Fort St. John is happening at the North Peace Airport in the Big Red Clifford Hanger to the Right of the main Terminal. The program starts at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday with flight times staggered throughout the day.

The event is free for kids and youth aged 8-17. Pilots are licensed by Transport Canada, and all aircrafts are registered by Transport Canada. Parents and guardians must read and complete the waiver and registration forms at http://www.copaforkids.org/content/index.cfm?page=Parents. Please email forms to stevehorychun@gmail.com to register. Participants get to fly on a first-come, first-served basis.