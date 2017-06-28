Airshow in need of volunteers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John International Airshow, which is taking place in just over three weeks’ time, says that they’re actively recruiting volunteers.

The airshow’s organizer Darlene Hamre says that while many have already signed up to help out with the event, there are still many positions that need to be filled. Hamre says that the show needs to get a large number of volunteers due to the large scale of the show, especially since this is its 25th anniversary year.

Hamre says that among the perks of volunteering for the airshow is a front row seat to the show, which will see performances from the Snowbirds, RCAF CF-18’s, the Skyhawks parachute team, among others. She adds that the airshow is also actively searching for vendors, especially food vendors.

The Fort St. John International Airshow is taking place July 22nd and 23rd at the North Peace Airport. For more information, or to volunteer, visit fsjairshow.com.