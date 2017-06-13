55th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament kicked off with hole-in-one

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Petroleum Association’s 55th Annual Golf Tournament started off last Thursday with an incredibly rare event.

Martiall Pitts works at Murray GM, who sponsors the annual golf tournament’s Hole in One challenge on the tenth hole at Lakepoint Golf and Country Club. Pitts says that the hole is incredibly challenging for a Par 3, as the hole is over 200 yards long. Sources at Lakepoint told Pitts that the hole hasn’t recorded an ace in roughly 10 to 15 years.

On Thursday morning, that streak was broken as the first foursome to start on the course’s back nine teed off. When he teed off second, Fort Nelson resident Manny Gairdner was reported to have said that he felt that his shot “looked pretty good,” though he wasn’t able to see it on the green. As it turns out, the ball was actually at the bottom of the 10th Hole’s cup, earning Gairdner with his sixth hole-in-one.

For dropping the ball in the cup, (blank) won $25,000 towards the purchase of a vehicle from Murray GM.