Over 50mm of rain expected in the South Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The B.C. South Peace could see up to 50 mm of rain on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the South Peace. A Pacific frontal system off Vancouver Island is expected to move into Northern B.C. Thursday evening.

The system could stall over the Peace region, Williston and the northern Bulkley Valley. The exact location the storm will stop could change as it moves north. If it stalls over our region, it could bring 50 mm of rain.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2017-06-08 11:43 UTC by Environment Canada:

Special weather statement issued for:

B.C. South Peace River, B.C. (087310)

Current details:

A Pacific frontal system off Vancouver Island will sweep across southern BC this afternoon and reach the northern BC interior tonight.

This system is forecast to stall on an east-west line through the southern Peace region, Williston, and the northern Bulkley Valley. Heavy rain will begin this evening and continue through Friday with total rainfall amounts possibly exceeding 50 mm. At this time there remains some uncertainty as to where the front will actually stall. Details regarding the location of the front is expected to become clearer as the system moves closer today. Rainfall warnings may be issued for these regions at a later time.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.