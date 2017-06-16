361 students set to cross the stage from North Peace Secondary School

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One of the largest graduation classes in recent memory at North Peace Secondary School will receive their diplomas today.

Principal Randy Pauls says that while they don’t have exact numbers, the class of 2017 is the largest in recent memory.

“They are an amazing group of young women and men. There are future doctors and lawyers, firemen and carpenters, welders and teachers, secretaries and labourers, health care assistants and nurses, and all jobs into between. Many will be off to university, college or trade school while lots will choose to work for a while and then go to school and others will enter the work force right away.”

Pauls also added that the staff at NPSS are excited to see what the graduates do down the road.

“They are a kind generation with a well developed social conscience. We look forward to seeing all the great things that they will accomplish.”

If you can’t make it to the ceremony at the North Peace Arena on Friday afternoon, Sound In Town will be Live Streaming the event. To view the video, visit https://www.facebook.com/soundintown.fsj/videos/1006471192823666/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE.