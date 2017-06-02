2nd Annual Carnival of Hope raises over $3,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Over $3,000 was raised at the Carnival of Hope in Charlie Lake this past weekend.

Organizer Lisa Behrens says that the amount of money raised could go higher, since donations and tallies are still being counted. Behrens that one highlight from the carnival was co-organizer Brenda Baumeister raising over $600 during her turn in the carnival’s dunk tank. She also said that over $1,800 was raised from admissions.

This year, the carnival took place at the Charlie Lake Community Hall for the first time, after the first event took place in Fort St. John. Behrens says that since the carnival will be in the same location again next year, that even more attendees will show up.

All of the money raised will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Agency.