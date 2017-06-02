2nd Annual Carnival of Hope happens this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Carnival of Hope is coming back to the Energetic City area for their 2nd annual event this weekend.

Organizer Lisa Behrens says that this year, the carnival is taking place at the Charlie Lake Community Hall, with all of the money raised at the event going to the Canadian Cancer Agency. Behrens says that the carnival will kick off on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with a speech by Behrens’ own mother, breast cancer survivor Anne Van Omman.

The carnival itself will feature a whole range of homemade carnival-style games, including a tug-of-war, a cupcake walk, a fishing pond, among others. There will also be dunk tank where guests will get a chance to drop one of the members of the Charlie Lake Fire Department into the tank. There will also be a crafts area run by NEAT, while RBC will be bringing a cotton candy machine.

Mr. Mikes and the Northern Dance Society will be catering the carnival, and will be bringing hamburgers by donations for $5. Last year, the event raised over $10,000.

For more information, or to volunteer with the Carnival of Hope, call Lisa Behrens at (250) 261-6272.