16th Annual Northern Classic taking over the NPCC tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Over 90 bodybuilders are getting ready to take the stage at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Saturday for the 16th Annual Northern Classic bodybuilding and fitness competition.

The event will see contestants competing for a chance to head to Vancouver for the BC Amateur Bodybuilding Association provincial championships in three weeks’ time. Northern Classic organiser Jeni Briscoe says that this year’s Northern Classic has fewer contestants than last year’s record number of 120 participants, though that’s largely due to the BCABA having more shows for contestants to qualify for provincials. “It’s kind of nicer to have smaller shows,” said Briscoe. “They can go really long. Some of them, were getting up to two or three hundred people. Ninety’s a nice number, we’ll be done by 10 instead of midnight.”

Fort St. John native and IFBB Pro Debbie Clarke at a bodybuilding competition. Supplied photo. Fort St. John native and IFBB Pro Debbie Clarke at a bodybuilding competition. Supplied photo.

This year, Briscoe says that the show will have a more local feel, with Fort St. John native and IFBB Pro and fitness pro Debbie Clarke as this year’s guest poser at the main show, which takes place at 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Clarke has been competing in bodybuilding for 10 years, and currently trains at Today’s Techniques.

Briscoe says that tickets are still available for both shows as of Friday afternoon. Tickets are $32.50 for the morning show, and $57.50 for the evening main event, and are available at Today’s Techniques.