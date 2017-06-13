13 year-old girl missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are asking for help in locating a missing teen.

13 year-old Mary Estelle was reported missing late Wednesday. Estelle is described as Aboriginal, standing 5’1” tall, weighing 130 lbs,, with brown eyes, and brown hair. She has a nose piercing, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie.

Police are asking anyone who knows of Estelle’s whereabouts or who has recently been in contact with her to please call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.