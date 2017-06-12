12th Annual Paddle for the Peace taking place July 8th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace Valley Environment Association has announced that the 12th Annual Paddle for the Peace will take place on July 8th.

The Paddle for the Peace begins at the Halfway River Bridge off Highway 29, approximately a half hour’s drive west of Fort St. John. The West Moberly First Nations will sponsor a pancake breakfast at the launch site between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m.

Following breakfast, there will be presentations from keynote speakers and dignitaries before canoes and safety boats launch on the Peace River at noon. The paddle culminates at Bear Flat with a barbecue lunch hosted by the Prophet River First Nation, along with other keynote speakers and live music.

This year will also feature a barbecue at ‘Protestor’s Point’ on the Pederson Farm the day before the Paddle. The barbecue is taking place on Friday, July 7th, at 6:00 p.m. The Pederson Farm is located at the end of the 271 Road.

The PVEA says that anyone wanting to participate that does not have a boat can get their name added to the list for a spare seat in a canoe or safety boat. To get on the list, email watercraft coordinator Diane Culling at diane.c@live.com and indicate a preference for a spot in a canoe or a safety boat.

Further information on the event, including pictures from previous years can be found at www.PaddleforthePeace.ca, and on the PVEA’s Facebook event page.