11 year-old boy missing in Grande Prairie

UPDATE: Cpl. Shawn Graham with the Grande Prairie RCMP says that Andrew Kingsbury has been located safe and unharmed, and extended thanks to the public for their assistance.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are asking for public assistance in locating a missing 11 year-old boy.

Andrew Kingsbury was reported missing late Wednesday. He is described as Caucasian, standing 4’8” tall, weighing 80 lbs, with brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and grey pants, and may be in the Sexsmith area.

Police are asking anyone who knows of Kingbury’s whereabouts or who has recently been in contact with him to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.