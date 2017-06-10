10th Annual Chili Bowl Bash happening Saturday evening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The 10th Annual Fort St. John Chili Bowl Bash is happening this weekend.

The event is being put on by the North Peace Potter’s Guild and the Fort St. John Community Arts Council. Tickets sell for $30.00 a piece, and can be picked up at The Hairbin, or the Arts Post.

Attendees will get to choose a unique hand-made bowl that they get to keep, before filling it with chili as many times as they want. Tasters will also get to vote on what they consider to be the best chili recipe at the end of the event. There will also be live music, a silent auction, and door prizes.

The bash is taking place on Saturday, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Arts Post, located at 10320 94th Avenue.