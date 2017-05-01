YRB repairing damage to Montney Road this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge crews will be repairing damage done to the Montney Road just north of Fort St. John this week.

YRB North Peace General Manager Chris Charbonneau says that the culvert, which is located just north of the Rose Prairie Road turnoff, became overwhelmed by Spring runoff. Charbonneau says that that caused debris to cover the road surface, which made for a bumpy ride for motorists.

He says that crews have since cordoned off the more severely damaged parts of the road, and have cleaned things up. Charbonneau added that delays on the stretch of road are to be expected this week, as crews will be digging up and replacing the culvert, and also repaving the road.