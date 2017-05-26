World Fair organizers invite Fort St. John during presentation to Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Organizers of the World Fair event in Fort St. John made a presentation to City Council on Monday afternoon.

The World Fair is put on by the Settlement Workers in Schools program, which reaches out to immigrant families in schools to provide them with information and resources to settle in to their new hometowns. The organization also hosted a Settlement Fair back in March.

The World Fair is a free event that promotes culture, heritage, and diversity in the community. This year’s event, which is taking place in the green space at the corner of 100th Ave. and 100th St. will consist of 8-10 tents from countries across the world, each with their own educational programs, cultural displays, food from around the world, and a variety of activities to celebrate the different cultures of the Energetic City.

The first World Fair in Fort St. John took place in 2010 at the Lido Theatre.