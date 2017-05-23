Work to continue on South Taylor Hill for undetermined period of time

TAYLOR, B.C. – Highway maintenance crews have once again reduced the Alaska Highway on the South Taylor Hill to a single lane of alternating traffic in both directions to continue to fix problems with the hill.

Caribou Road Services Quality Control Manager Shelley Fulmes says that the highway has once again been reduced to a single alternating lane of traffic in both directions, and will be for the next few days. “We got it open for the weekend, but we have to actually fix the problem,” said Fulmes. She says that the work to permanently fix the issue with a retaining wall downhill from the road has resumed, and that the road will be reduced to one lane between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Fulmes added that crews will be working for several days before the road fully reopens for another few days, before another bit of work closes one lane. When asked, Fulmes says that she did not know how long it would take until the permanent fix was done to the hillside.