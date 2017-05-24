Woman missing after leaving Grande Prairie hospital

UPDATE: Cpl. Shawn Graham says that Sylvia Cardinal has been located safe and unharmed.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

44 year-old Sylvia Cardinal was reported missing this morning, and was last seen leaving the Queen Elizabeth II hospital in Grande Prairie on Tuesday.

Cardinal is described as: Aboriginal, standing 5’5” tall, weighing 140 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red shirt.

There is a general concern for her well-being and police would like to locate and speak with Cardinal as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of Sylvia, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).