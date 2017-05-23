Wind and rain warning issued for Peace River Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the Peace Region of strong winds and heavy rainfall.

“A vigorous cold front will bring strong gusty winds up to 90 km/h this evening for the central interior, BC Peace region and Columbia district. Local tree damage or power outages are possible. Moderate northwest winds are expected to persist through Wednesday morning in the wake of the front.”

The same system will produce heavy rain over BC Peace region tonight with up to 30 mm possible by Wednesday morning.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.