Will this election see more Advance Voters compared to 2013?

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the first two days of Advance Voting completed for the 2017 Provincial Election, numbers are showing that so far this time around, there are less voters who have already cast a vote compared to the Provincial Election in 2013.

In 2013, there were a total of 3,176,455 people eligible to vote in B.C. and only 1,813,912 ended up exercising their right (57%).

Advance Polling has seen a rise each Provincial Election since 1996. The numbers were as follows:

91,339 (5.74%) – 1996

113,123 (6.85%) – 2001

205,656 (11.38%) – 2005

290,220 (17.57%) – 2009

366,558 (20.34%) – 2013

During the first two days of Advance Voting in 2017, there have been 231,034 votes (roughly 7%).

While there has been a slight drop compared to previous years, the Peace River Region has seen fairly consistent numbers so far compared to 2013.

In 2013, Peace River North saw 1,351 votes casted during the first two days while Peace River South saw 1,020 for a total of 2,371 votes.

This year, Peace River North saw 1,243 votes casted the first two days and Peace River South had 1,020 for a total of 2,388. A difference of only 17 votes.

The next round of Advance Polls will be from May 3 to 6. Advance Polling stations are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the dates listed.

Please read dates carefully as they are not the same for each location. PEACE RIVER NORTH The advance voting dates and locations for Peace River North are as follows: Peace River North Satellite Office – 19-4903 51st Ave W, Fort Nelson, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

Pearkes Centre – 10801 Dudley Dr, Hudson’s Hope, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

Taylor Community Hall – 9896 W Cherry Ave, Taylor, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

The Current – 10044 100 St, Fort St. John, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6) PEACE RIVER SOUTH O’Brien Facility – 10512 13 St, Dawson Creek, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

Pouce Coupe Legion Hall – 5009 47th Ave, Pouce Coupe, B.C. (Sat May 6)

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 258 – 4511 Veterans Way, Chetwynd, B.C. (Fri-Sat May 5-6)

Tumbler Ridge Community Centre – 340 Front St, Tumbler Ridge, B.C. (Fri-Sat May 5-6)