Voting place being moved in Prespatou due to school closure: Elections BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Elections BC is advising voters of a voting place change in the Prespatou area.

Andrew Watson with Elections BC says that the voting location for May 9 is moving from Prespatou Elementary High School to the Prespatou General Store located at 21814 Prespatou Road.

School District 60 announced yesterday that Prespatou School will be closed indefinitely while repairs are being made.

Voting at the new location will still be available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Watson says that there will be signs and an information officer at the school to notify voters about the change.