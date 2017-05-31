News Ticker

Vogelaar to build sand sculpture as part of NPCC Anniversary celebration next week

May 31, 2017 Chris Newton Arts & Culture, News 0

An artist works on a sand sculpture at Sand Sensations B.C. in Taylor back in 2013. File photo.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — As part of the North Peace Cultural Centre’s 25th Anniversary Celebrations next week, Peter Vogelaar will be returning to Fort St. John to create a huge sand sculpture in the centre of town.

This sculpture will be 16 feet long and 10 feet tall, and will be built during the week of June 3rd – June 9th in the corner of the NPCC parking lot. Fellow sand carver Denis Kline will be doing the finishing touches on Saturday, June 10 during the Big Print Day Art Market from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

On Wednesday, June 7, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm the NPCC will be welcoming the public to come down and witness this masterpiece take shape. The event will also feature a demonstration by chainsaw carving artist Ryan Cook, who will be competing in the Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Competition the next day.

The sand sculpture is slated to be finished for the Bright Nights Gala Reception and Performance on Friday, June 9 at the NPCC.

