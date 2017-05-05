Unemployment rate continues to fall in Northeast B.C., Canada sees lowest rate since 2008: Stats Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – According to statistics released by Stats Canada on Friday, Northeast B.C. continues to see a drop in the unemployment rate while the rate across the country is the lowest since 2008.

The unemployment rate back in March for Northeast B.C. was at 6.5%. Numbers released on Friday show that for the month of April, the unemployment rate for the region was down to 5.5%.

Provincially for April, employment increased by 11,000 jobs. The unemployment rate for B.C. matches the rate of Northeast B.C. at 5.5%. Stats Canada says employment in the province has been on an upward trend with notable increases in four of the last five months. Compared to 12 months earlier, employment in British Columbia increased by 80,000 (+3.4%) and the increase was seen mostly in full-time work.

The unemployment rate for Canada dropped 0.2 percentage points. For the month of April, it sat at 6.5% which is the lowest rate since October of 2008.

Compared to 12 months earlier, there were 276,000 (+1.5%) more people employed and the unemployment rate was 0.6 percentage points lower for the country.