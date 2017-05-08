Two female youth reported missing in Grande Prairie

UPDATE: Cst. Gabrielle Spencer with the Grande Prairie RCMP says that Destiny Field and Starla Gladue have been located safe and unharmed. Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help to locate two girls that have gone missing.

14-year-old Starla Gladue and 12-year-old Destiny Field were reported missing last Saturday evening, after they were both last seen leaving their home in Grande Prairie at around 11:00 p.m. It is believed that the two girls could be in Horselake area. Field was previously reported missing last week, when her and another 12 year-old girl were last seen leaving Field’s home at around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Destiny Field is described as: Aboriginal, standing 5’5” tall, weighing 100 lbs., with dark brown and purple-coloured hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blouse and black pants.

Gladue is described as: Aboriginal, standing 5’3” tall, weighing 134 lbs., with blond-coloured brown hair, and brown eyes. Gladue wears glasses, and has a birth mark on her upper lip. She was last seen wearing grey pants and a black shirt.

There is a general concern for their well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with the two girls as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of both Gladue and Field, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).