Trial of Fort St. John man facing terrorism charges begins Monday

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Nearly two years after he was arrested, the trial of a Fort St. John man that is facing four terrorism related charges will begin on Monday.

Othman Eyed Hamdan was arrested in Fort St. John in July 2015 for alleged offences dating back to September 2014. An RCMP statement at the time of his arrest said the propaganda included instructions to kill in the name of jihad.

He is also accused of inducing and instructing someone to carry out a terrorist act, whether directly or indirectly.

During a pre-trial hearing last fall, arguments were made about whether comments made by Hamdan to police officers in November 2014 should be admitted to court as evidence. Hamdan’s lawyers In January, The Vancouver Sun reported that a statement made by Hamdan to police was made voluntarily, but that he said his decision on the application did not render the statement admissible in evidence.

With files from The Vancouver Sun: http://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/b-c-judge-rules-that-statements-by-terror-suspect-othman-hamdan-to-police-were-voluntary