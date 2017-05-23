Traffic stop sees large fentanyl seizure in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A traffic stop by Mounties in Grande Prairie last week resulted police seizing over 700 fentanyl pills, along with other drugs and cash.

At approximately 11:50 pm last Wednesday, police responded to a break and enter complaint in the area of 98 Street and 94 Avenue. A vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle from the incident was subsequently pulled over. Inside the vehicle, police seized approximately 511 fentanyl pills, and a small amount of marijuana from the driver. The Grande Prairie Drug Unit then executed a search warrant on the vehicle, where they found 92 more fentanyl pills and $15,510 cash.

Two more search warrants were then executed at a pair of Grande Prairie residences, where 111 Fentanyl pills, 205 Percocet pills, and $3760 in cash was found.

The driver of the vehicle, 41 year-old Grande Prairie resident Matthew Clarke was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, and possession of a controlled substance. He’s set to appear in court on May 24th.

34 year-old Wembley resident Joshua Anderson was arrested during the search of one the homes and has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 31st.