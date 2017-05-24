Today is the day B.C. finds out what government will look like, Courtenay-Comox still extremely tight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Today is the day where the final results of the election will become official.

The crucial riding to keep a close eye on is still Courtenay-Comox. The BC Liberal party had a 3 vote lead in the riding early yesterday before the latest count of the day revealed that BC NDP candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard holds a 101 vote lead over BC Liberal candidate Jim Benninger. The last updated results were provided on May 23 as of 5:44 p.m.

Benninger currently has 10,380 votes (37.76%) which trails Leonard’s 10,481 votes (37.11%).

Absentee ballots are still being counted by Elections BC.

The BC Liberals currently hold 43 seats and need 44 for a majority. The BC NDP hold 41 while the BC Green Party currently holds 3. With so many scenarios that could unfold today, be sure to visit Elections BC’s website to stay up to date on the latest numbers.

Updated Absentee vote numbers will be updated at: http://electionsbcenr.blob.core.windows.net/electionsbcenr/GE-2017-05-09_Candidate.html. Results are refreshed at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.