Three local volleyball teams make successful trips to Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Three teams from the Northern B.C. Volleyball Club made trips to Alberta Provincials in the past few weeks.

The Fort St. John Ice Girls U14 team, coached by Darren and Wendy Schmidt, was in Edmonton at the beginning of April and brought home a gold medal in their division, winning all seven of their games. Their volleyball Alberta all star of the tournament was awarded to Taylor Schmidt, who was the team’s top blocker, and also is ranked in the Top 2 for kills.

The Girls U15 team was at provincials in Calgary this past weekend. Coached by James and Kari Brown-John, the team brought home a bronze medal in their division, with a 6-1 record over the weekend. Their volleyball Alberta All-Star of the tournament was awarded to Lexus Brown-John. John-Brown is the team’s Captain and starting setter, and one of their strongest servers.

The girls U16 Ice team was also at Provincials this past weekend, though they were competing in Edmonton. With coaches Erin Latanzi and Lisa Weibe at the helm, the team went 3-4 at the tournament, and ended up finishing 9th in their division.