Three Fort St. John residents arrested after liquor store robbery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A trio of Fort St. John residents are facing possible charges after a robbery last night.

On Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m., the Fort St John RCMP received a call of a robbery that had just occurred at the 110th Street Liquor Store. Witnesses told police two individuals had entered the store brandishing weapons and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Officers were provided with detailed descriptions of the suspects, along with that of a possible getaway vehicle.

Approximately half an hour later, a vehicle fitting the description of the getaway car was spotted by police and stopped at the intersection of 94A St. and 93rd Ave.

In side the car, police discovered three occupants that matched the description of the robbery suspects, along with items from the store. Two men, aged 22 and 27, along with a 33 year-old woman were arrested, though no charges have yet been laid. Their names have not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.