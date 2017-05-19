Three ELC students ‘filling the truck’ to benefit the SPCA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Three students from the ELC in Fort St. John will be ‘filling the truck’ for the benefit of the SPCA on May 27.

Mitchell Heck, Carter L’ Heureux and Lucas Faulkner are the students spearheading the project.

Karen Heck, a mother of one of the students says that the event is a project based learning assignment that students (including her son) were asked to do with involving the community and the group of students her son is working with decided on the SPCA as the recipient.

They will be accepting cash donations and will also have pre-packaged pet packs available for purchase on site.

You can also donate any animal related item such as blankets, towels, bowls, leashes, collars, toys or food. Please note: items do NOT need to be new.

The trio of students will be at Save On Foods from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the 27th.