Three Bantam Flyers players competing at U15 Provincial Tournament

PENTICTON, B.C. — A trio of Fort St. John hockey players are in Penticton today, competing in the U15 Boys Provincial Tournament.

Hunter Brown, Henry Kehl, and Wyatt Millner all played with the Fort St. John Northern Metalic Bantam Flyers this past season, with whom they won a Bronze medal at the BC Hockey Tier 2 Bantam Provincials in Powell River in March. The trio made the cut for the U15 tournament at tryouts in Prince George in mid-April.

Bantam Flyers head coach Craig Brownlee says that the three graduating first-year players will be ones to watch at the tournament. “All three will have different strengths that they can show,” said Brownlee.

Henry Kehl in action with the Northern Metalic Bantam Flyers this past season. Photo by Sarah and John Olson Wyatt Millner in action with the Northern Metalic Bantam Flyers this past season. Photo by Sarah and John Olson

“I think Hunter Brown, he fits in just perfectly in a league that has kids older than him. He really picked up his physical game later in the season and I think that helped him win pucks and battles on the boards, and this is something they’ll look for.”

“Wyatt is a good offensive defenseman, he’s got a big snapshot from the point, quite accurate. Very smooth skating puck moving type defenseman.”

“Henry Kehl, if I had a most-improved player on my team this year, I’d consider him for that. More of a stay at home-type defender, but he’s very strong at making that first move that starts the offence. A steady defender for sure.”

Brown, Kehl, and Millner arrived in Penticton earlier this week, and have been training and practicing with their respective teams in the tournament, Team Black, Grey, and White, since Thursday. The three will be playing their first games of the tournament on Friday afternoon at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The three teams will also be in action for a pair of games all day Saturday, with the final placement games on Sunday morning.

Live results from the tournament can be found here: http://bchockeystats.hockeytech.com/stats/schedule.