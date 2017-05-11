With threat of flooding throughout B.C., ICBC reminds drivers to avoid such areas

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With many parts of B.C. experiencing flooding or have the chance of flooding, ICBC is reminding drivers to avoid flooded areas.

The insurance corporation is also advising citizens of finding a safe location on high ground for the temporary storage of vehicles and seasonal vehicles such as motor homes, trailers or snowmobiles located in low-lying areas that may be subject to flooding.

ICBC has listed the following trips for drivers in or around flooded areas:

Floodwaters can quickly wash out roads and bridges. That’s why it’s important to be prepared and plan out an alternative route in case the road you want to use is closed. Check drivebc.ca for the latest road conditions and Emergency Info BC for up-to-date flood information.

If you find yourself on a road that’s flooded or marked closed, don’t continue. Turn around and use another route.

If you have no choice but to drive into water, drive slowly and cautiously. Watch carefully for signs of a moving current that may impact the safety of the road ahead. Respect the power of water.

Think about what you can’t see – hazards such as submerged trees or downed powerlines that may be in the water. If in doubt, don’t proceed.

After driving through deep water, always test your brakes. They may pull to one side of the other or they may not work at all. You can dry the brakes by driving slowly and applying brake pressure lightly. Other parts such as emergency brake cables, axels and electronic components should be dried and checked by a qualified professional as soon as possible.

If your vehicle stalls on a flooded stretch of road, be prepared to abandon it and retreat to higher ground.

Don’t try to retrieve vehicles from flooded areas until it’s safe. Wait for the water to recede.

If your vehicle’s engine has even been partially immersed in flood water, don’t try to start it. Qualified professionals should check all operating systems and fluid levels to prevent possible future problems.

Optional comprehensive through ICBC or specified perils coverage provides customers with protection for vehicle damage caused by rising water.