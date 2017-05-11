Though heavy, rainfall not forecast to be as heavy as last Spring

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though the entire B.C. Peace Region is under a rainfall warning for the next few days, forecasters say that the amounts won’t be nearly as high as those that caused flooding in the South Peace 11 months ago.

Meteorologist Matt McDonald with Environment Canada says that while rain is expected to cause some impacts from flooding, the combination won’t be nearly as potent as in June of 2016. McDonald says that amounts of between 70mm and 80mm of rain are forecast to fall across the Peace on both Friday and Saturday. Those amounts are lower than last June’s flooding, when the combination of a faster early summer snowmelt and 80mm falling on a single day lead to streams bursting their banks. He added that higher amounts of rain up to 90mm are forecast to fall in higher elevations, including the PinePass.

When it comes to more extreme weather, McDonald says that while thunderstorms are forecast across the Central Interior, the Peace won’t likely see any storms over the next several days. Instead, McDonald says that the freezing level will fall from around 3,000 metres late Thursday to 1,200 metres on Saturday. He says the good news is that the snowfall in the mountains will reduce the amount of runoff and help to lessen possible flooding. However, he says that travellers heading through the Pine Pass should prepare themselves for inclement weather.