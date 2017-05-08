Teen reported missing in Grande Prairie 

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Mounties in Grande Prairie are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old Alexandra Zena Janine Wilson was reported missing on Sunday May 7th, when she was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 5:10 p.m. that afternoon.

Wilson is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’3” tall, weighing 100 lbs., with red hair, and hazel eyes.

If you have information about Wilson’s whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by calling or texting 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.