Taylor Speedway hosts season opener

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was an exciting weekend at the Taylor Speedway as Thunder in the Valley returned for the 2017 stockcar racing season.

Tyson LeClerc was the back-to-back top racer in the Junior Mini Sprints class, fnishing ahead of Colten Beaumont on both Saturday and Sunday. In the Senior Mini Sprints, Eddie Scarfo was the first ranked driver on Saturday, ahead of Cody LeClerc and Anthony Seguin. LeClerc and Scarfo traded spots on Sunday, finishing first and second respectively ahead of Seguin, who added another third place finish.

Jesse Wassenaar dominated the Mini Juniors over the weekend, finishing in first place on both days of the races. Darin McDonnel came second on both days, while Chantel Richards had a pair of third spots finishes. In the Mini Adults, Jordan Harrison managed to take top spot on Saturday, ahead of Mike Taylor and Chelsea Babcock. On Sunday, Taylor fell to third spot, while first and second places were won by Clint Mason and John Ramsey respectively.

The Sports class saw some exciting racing and movement on the podium. Dave Devries was the top driver on Saturday, finishing ahead of Matt Burdock and Swain Hackman. Burdock improved to second place on Sunday, while Devries fell to third spot. Chris Babcock rounded out the Top 3 on Sunday with a second place finish.

In the IMCA Modifieds, the weekend was owned by Johnny Beaumont, who topped the list on both days of racing. Darren Morin and Al Scarfo had back-to-back third and fourth place respective finishes. Second place was owned by John Stokes on Saturday, and by Dennis Wurst on Sunday.

The next scheduled weekend of racing action at the Taylor Speedway is June 17th and 18th, when the dirt oval track hosts Hit to Pass for the first time ever.